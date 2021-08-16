SLRE vs SLGR Dream11 Prediction And Team Tips: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Sri Lanka Invitational T20 2021, August 16, 2:30 PM IST

SLRE vs SLGR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sri Lanka Invitational T20 2021 between SLC Reds and SLC Greens: In the fifth match of the ongoing Sri Lanka Invitational T20, SLC Reds will square off against SLC Greens. The Pallekele International Cricket Stadium will host the match between the two sides on August 16, Monday at 02:30 PM IST.

SLC Reds have succumbed to a torrid performance in the Sri Lanka Invitational T20. The team started their campaign with a loss to SLC Blues by 56 runs. The same was followed by the Reds registering a defeat against SLC Greys by 35 runs. With no victory from two league matches, Reds are languishing at the bottom of the points table.

SLC Greens are also coming into the contest on Monday after losing their last two matches. The team lost two back-to-back games against SLC Greys and SLC Bluesby one run and five wickets, respectively. Due to a better net run rate, Greens find themselves a place above Reds in the points table.

Ahead of the match between SLC Reds and SLC Greens; here is everything you need to know:

SLRE vs SLGR Telecast

The SLC Reds vs SLC Greens match will not be televised in India.

SLRE vs SLGR Live Streaming

The SLRE vs SLGR game is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SLRE vs SLGR Match Details

The match between SLC Reds and SLC Greens will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on August 16, Monday at 02:30 PM IST.

SLRE vs SLGR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Asela Gunaratne

Vice-captain - Oshada Fernando

Suggested Playing XI for SLRE vs SLGR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Dinesh Chandimal

Batsmen: Oshada Fernando, Avishka Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Pathum Nissanka

All-rounders: Asela Gunaratne, Ramesh Mendis, Ashan Priyanjan

Bowlers: Seekkuge Prasanna, Lakshan Sandakan, Ishan Jayaratne

SLRE vs SLGR Probable XIs

SLC Reds: Lasith Abeyratne, Himesh Ramanayake, Seekkuge Prasanna, Akila Dananjaya, Dinesh Chandimal(wk), Avishka Fernando, Nipun Dananjaya, Oshada Fernando, Asela Gunaratne, Asitha Fernando, Prabath Jayasuriya,

SLC Greens: Ashan Priyanjan, Sammu Ashan, Ramesh Mendis, Mahela Udawatte, Ishan Jayaratne, Lakshan Sandakan, Lahiru Kumara, Suminda Lakshan, Kamindu Mendis, Lahiru Udara(wk), Pathum Nissanka

