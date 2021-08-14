SLRE vs SLGY Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Sri Lanka Invitational T20 2021, August 14, 2:30 PM IST

SLRE vs SLGY Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sri Lanka Invitational T20 2021 between SLC Reds and SLC Greys: Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has provided a golden opportunity to all the Sri Lankan cricketers in the form of the Sri Lanka Invitational T20 2021. The selectors will be keeping a close watch on the local tournament and are likely to pick the squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup on the basis of the performance delivered by the players in the league.

In the third match of the ongoing Sri Lanka Invitational T20, SLC Reds will square off against SLC Greys. The Pallekele International Cricket Stadium will host the match between the two sides on August 14, Saturday, at 02:30 PM IST. Led by Dinesh Chandimal, SLC Reds had a dismal start to their campaign in the T20 extravaganza. The team lost their opening match to SLC Blues after failing to chase an easy target of 148 runs in 20 overs.

SLC Greys, on the other hand, had a completely contrasting start. They scripted an emphatic win over SLC Greens by just one run. SLC Greys kept their calm in the nail-biting affair. The team posted 167 while batting first. They were successful in stopping Greens at 166 in 20 overs to acquire two points.

Ahead of the match between SLC Reds and SLC Greys; here is everything you need to know:

SLRE vs SLGY Telecast

The SLC Reds vs SLC Greys match will not be televised in India.

SLRE vs SLGY Live Streaming

The SLRE vs SLGY game is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SLRE vs SLGY Match Details

The match between SLC Reds and SLC Greys will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on August 14, Saturday at 02:30 PM IST.

SLRE vs SLGY Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Asela Gunaratne

Vice-captain - Dasun Shanaka

Suggested Playing XI for SLRE vs SLGY Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Dinesh Chandimal, Minod Bhanuka

Batsmen: Oshada Fernando, Milinda Siriwardana, Avishka Fernando

All-rounders: Dasun Shanaka, Pulina Tharanga, Asela Gunaratne

Bowlers: Nuwan Pradeep, Akila Dananjaya, Seekkuge Prasanna

SLRE vs SLGY Probable XIs

SLC Reds: Seekkuge Prasanna, Nipun Dananjaya, Oshada Fernando, Lasith Abeyratne, Himesh Ramanayake, Akila Dananjaya, Asela Gunaratne, Asitha Fernando, Prabath Jayasuriya, Dinesh Chandimal(wk), Avishka Fernando

SLC Greys: Minod Bhanuka(wk), Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamil Mishara, Milinda Siriwardana, Pulina Tharanga, Ashen Daniel, Nuwan Pradeep, Udith Madushan, Dasun Shanaka, Chathuranga de Silva, Lahiru Madushanka

