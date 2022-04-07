SLS vs BLD Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 match, March 05, 12:15 am IST

SLS vs BLD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 match between Scarlet Ibis Scorchers and Blue Devils: In the 16th match of the Trinidad T10 Blast 2022, Scarlet Ibis Scorchers will take on Blue Devils at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba. This will be the second encounter between the two sides. The first match saw Devils beating Scorchers by 20 runs due to a brilliant performance with the ball.

Batting first in the match, Blue Devils could score only 20 runs. It was a low total considering the batting-friendly pitch of Tarouba. However, the bowlers showed class and discipline as they restricted Scarlet Ibis Scorchers to a paltry score of 70 runs.

The loss pushed Scarlet Ibis Scorchers to the second-last place in the points table. The team needs to cause a turnaround at the earliest as so far they have won just one from their five games. Blue Devils, on the other hand, are doing extremely well in the league. They have lost just one match while three games to occupy the top position.

Ahead of the match between Scarlet Ibis Scorchers and Blue Devils; here is everything you need to know:

SLS vs BLD Telecast

Scarlet Ibis Scorchers vs Blue Devils game will not telecast in India

SLS vs BLD Live Streaming

The Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SLS vs BLD Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad at 12:15 am IST on March 05, Saturday.

SLS vs BLD Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Tion Webster

Vice-Captain - Rayad Emrit

Suggested Playing XI for SLS vs BLD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Steven Katwaroo

Batters: Jyd Goolie, Tion Webster, Kieshawn Dillon, Teshwan Castro

All-rounders: Rayad Emrit, Navin Stewart, Shiva Sankar

Bowlers: Rishad Harris, Ansil Bhagan, Jabari Mills

SLS vs BLD Probable XIs:

Scarlet Ibis Scorchers: Daniel Williams (wk), Tion Webster (c), Kieshawn Dillon, Ewart Nicholson, Vasant Singh, Rishad Harris, Ricky Jaipaul, Jabari Mills, Eric Garcia, Nicholas Sookdeosingh, Shiva Sankar

Blue Devils: Steven Katwaroo (wk), Jyd Goolie, Teshwan Castro, Isaiah Rajah, Rayad Emrit (c), Khary Pierre, Navin Stewart, Shaaron Lewis, Ansil Bhagan, Crystian Thurton, Daniel Osouna

