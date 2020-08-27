SLZ vs SKN Dream11 Team CPL 2020 St Lucia Zouks vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips

SLZ vs SKN Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / SLZ vs SKN Dream11 Best Picks / SLZ vs SKN Dream11 Captain / SLZ vs SKN Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
SLZ vs SKN Dream11 Team - Top Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips | The upcoming Caribbean Premier League 2020 fixture will be played between St Lucia Zouks and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. All the matches of the CPL2020 will be hosted across two stadiums: the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba and the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain.
SLZ vs SKN CPL 2020 Live Streaming Details: St Lucia Zouks vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
The matches in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League 2020 will be broadcasted live on Star Network in India and can be live streamed on FanCode in India, Fox Sports in Australia, Sky Sports/BBC in United Kingdom, Sky Sports in New Zealand, Willow in USA/Canada and Supersport in South Africa.
SLZ vs SKN CPL 2020 Live Score/Scorecard
SLZ vs SKN CPL 2020 Match Details
Thursday, August 27 – 7:30 PM IST from Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.
SLZ vs SKN CPL 2020 My Dream11 Team: St Lucia Zouks vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Caribbean Premier League 2020
Caribbean Premier League 2020 St Lucia Zouks vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, SLZ vs SKN Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Andre Fletcher
Caribbean Premier League 2020 St Lucia Zouks vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, SLZ vs SKN Dream11 Team Batsmen: Chris Lynn, Even Lewis, Ben Dunk, Mark Deyal
Caribbean Premier League 2020 St Lucia Zouks vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, SLZ vs SKN Dream11 Team All-rounders: Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Nabi, Roston Chase (captain)
Caribbean Premier League 2020 St Lucia Zouks vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, SLZ vs SKN Dream11 Team Bowlers: Rayad Emrit, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Scott Kuggeleijn (vice-captain)
Caribbean Premier League 2020 St Lucia Zouks vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, SLZ vs SKN Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
St Lucia Zouks: Rahkeem Cornwall, Andre Fletcher, Mark Deyal, Roston Chase, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Daren Sammy, Obed McCoy, Kesrick Williams, Scott Kuggeleijn, Chemar Holder.
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Evin Lewis, Chris Lynn, Joshua da Silva, Denesh Ramdin, Ben Dunk, Nick Kelly, Rayad Emrit, Sheldon Cottrell, Alzarri Joseph, Sohail Tanvir, Jon-Russ Jaggesar.
SLZ vs SKN Dream11 Team CPL 2020 St Lucia Zouks vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips
