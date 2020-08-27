Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

ECS CYPRUS, 2020 Match 13, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 27 August, 2020

1ST INN

Nicosia Tigers CC *

0/0 (0.0)

Nicosia Tigers CC
v/s
Nicosia XI Fighters CC
Nicosia XI Fighters CC

Toss won by Nicosia XI Fighters CC (decided to field)
Live

ECS CYPRUS, 2020 Match 12, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 27 August, 2020

2ND INN

Riyaan CC

115/6 (10.0)

Riyaan CC
v/s
Nicosia XI Fighters CC
Nicosia XI Fighters CC*

55/1 (7.0)

Nicosia XI Fighters CC need 61 runs in 18 balls at 20.33 rpo

SLZ vs SKN Dream11 Team CPL 2020 St Lucia Zouks vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Trending Desk |August 27, 2020, 4:00 PM IST
St Lucia Zouks take on St Kitts & Nevis Patriots in the CPL 2020.

SLZ vs SKN Dream11 Team  - Top Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips | The upcoming Caribbean Premier League 2020 fixture will be played between St Lucia Zouks and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. All the matches of the CPL2020 will be hosted across two stadiums: the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba and the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain.

SLZ vs SKN CPL 2020 Live Streaming Details: St Lucia Zouks vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

The matches in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League 2020 will be broadcasted live on Star Network in India and can be live streamed on FanCode in India, Fox Sports in Australia, Sky Sports/BBC in United Kingdom, Sky Sports in New Zealand, Willow in USA/Canada and Supersport in South Africa.

SLZ vs SKN CPL 2020 Live Score/Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE (https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/)

SLZ vs SKN CPL 2020 Match Details

Thursday, August 27 – 7:30 PM IST from Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.

SLZ vs SKN CPL 2020 My Dream11 Team: St Lucia Zouks vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Caribbean Premier League 2020

Caribbean Premier League 2020 St Lucia Zouks vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, SLZ vs SKN Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Andre Fletcher

Caribbean Premier League 2020 St Lucia Zouks vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, SLZ vs SKN Dream11 Team Batsmen: Chris Lynn, Even Lewis, Ben Dunk, Mark Deyal

Caribbean Premier League 2020 St Lucia Zouks vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, SLZ vs SKN Dream11 Team All-rounders: Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Nabi, Roston Chase (captain)

Caribbean Premier League 2020 St Lucia Zouks vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, SLZ vs SKN Dream11 Team Bowlers: Rayad Emrit, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Scott Kuggeleijn (vice-captain)

Caribbean Premier League 2020 St Lucia Zouks vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, SLZ vs SKN Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

St Lucia Zouks: Rahkeem Cornwall, Andre Fletcher, Mark Deyal, Roston Chase, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Daren Sammy, Obed McCoy, Kesrick Williams, Scott Kuggeleijn, Chemar Holder.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Evin Lewis, Chris Lynn, Joshua da Silva, Denesh Ramdin, Ben Dunk, Nick Kelly, Rayad Emrit, Sheldon Cottrell, Alzarri Joseph, Sohail Tanvir, Jon-Russ Jaggesar.

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
