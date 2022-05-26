SMA vs PAT Dream11 Team Prediction for Pondicherry T10 2022: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, May 26, 8:30 AM IST

SMA vs PAT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022 match between Smashers and Patriots: A high-voltage game is expected on Thursday in the Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022 as table-toppers Patriots will lock horns with Smashers. Patriots are yet to lose a game in the tournament.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

They won their first four games while their last match against Kings ended in a tie. Both the teams scored 104 runs in their 10novers and thus Smashers and Patriots were awarded one point each. Patriots’ must have gained a lot of confidence from Krishna Pandya’s conduct with the bat. Pandya was the lone warrior for the team as he smacked 38 runs off 14 balls.

Speaking of Smashers, they find themselves in the second-last place with just two wins from five league matches. Smashers need a morale-boosting victory in the tournament as they lost their last two games against Warriors and Titans by eight wickets and 32 runs.

Ahead of the match between Smashers and Patriots, here is everything you need to know:

SMA vs PAT Telecast

Smashers vs Patriots game will not be telecast in India.

SMA vs PAT Live Streaming

The Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SMA vs PAT Match Details

SMA vs PAT match will be played at the CAP Siechem Ground in Pondicherry at 8:30 am IST on May 26, Thursday.

SMA vs PAT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Shashank V

Vice-Captain: Abhilash Kulkarni

Suggested Playing XI for SMA vs PAT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: M Mathavan

Batters: Parameswaran S, Abhilash Kulkarni, Shashank V

All-rounders: R Adithya Reddy, Krishna Pandya, D Bharath Kumar

Bowlers: Nitheeshwar Elangovan, Mohammed Shafeequddin, Akshay Jain-S, Avinash Badrinath

SMA vs PAT Probable XIs

Smashers: Mohammed Shafeequddin, Akshay Jain-S, Rishi Raut, M Mathavan (wk), Mohit Mittan, Abhilash Kulkarni, R Adithya Reddy, Sivakumar S, S Ashwath, Karthik B Nair, Vinay Singh-I

Patriots: Ismail Mohammed Zackiriya, Jai Dagar, Shashank V, Parameswaran S, Naveen Kaarthikeyan D, D Bharath Kumar, Yathish Kumar N, Nitheeshwar Elangovan, Subramaniyan K, Krishna Pandya, Avinash Badrinath

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here