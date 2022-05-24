SMA vs TIT Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022 match, May 24, 02:00 PM IST

SMA vs TIT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022 match between Smashers and Titans:

Smashers and Titans wil be meeting for the first time in the Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022 on Tuesday, May 24. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes in the league so far.

Smashers are third in the standings with two wins and one loss. Their only loss in the competition came against Royals by eight runs while they defeated Eagles and Avengers by eight wickets and 15 runs. Smashers bowlers are in a good form in the league as they restricted the opposition to scores of 75, 101, and 83 runs in their ten overs.

Coming to the Titans, they are at the rock-bottom in the points table. Titans have lost all their three league matches. The team is heading into the Tuesday game after losing its last league game to the Kings by 30 runs. The bowlers need to put in more effort as they failed to defend a good score of 108 runs in their previous match.

Ahead of the match between Smashers and Titans, here is everything you need to know:

SMA vs TIT Telecast

Smashers vs Titans game will not be telecast in India

SMA vs TIT Live Streaming

The Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SMA vs TIT Match Details

SMA vs TIT match will be played at the CAP Siechem Ground in Pondicherry at 02:00 PM IST on May 24, Tuesday.

SMA vs TIT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Jayaprakash Manikandan

Vice-Captain – Ujjwal Kumar Singh

Suggested Playing XI for SMA vs TIT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: George Samuel A, M Mathavan

Batters: Mohit Mittan, Jay Pandey, Jayaprakash Manikandan, Abhilash Kulkarni

All-rounders: Ujjwal Kumar Singh, R Adithya Reddy

Bowlers: Tharun J, Akshay Jain, Abin Mathew

SMA vs TIT Probable XIs:

Smashers: S Ashwath, Karthik B Nair, M Mathavan (wk), Mohit Mittan, Abhilash Kulkarni, R Adithya Reddy, Akshay Jain, Rishi Raut, Vinay Singh-I, Sivakumar S, Mohammed Shafeequddin

Titans: George Samuel A(wk), Abin Mathew M, Jay Pandey, Rohit D(c), Ameer Zeeshan N, Nitin Pranav V, Gurvinder Singh, Raja Vijayi, Jayaprakash Manikandan, Ujjwal Kumar Singh, Tharun J

