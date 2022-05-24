SMA vs WAR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022 match, May 24, 08:30 AM IST

SMA vs WAR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022 match between Smashers and Warriors:

Smashers and Warriors will meet in the Pondicherry T10 tournament on May 24, Tuesday. Smashers are enjoying a decent ride in the ongoing T10 league. They have two wins to their name from three league games.

In their previous match, Smashers defeated Avengers by 15 runs. Akshay Jain was the man of the match for the team owing to his impressive performance with the ball. In his two overs, the bowler picked three wickets while maintaining an economy rate of three. Smashers comfortably defended 98 runs in ten overs.

Coming to the Warriors, they need to make some changes in their strategy to bounce back. The team started well by defeating the Titans by eight wickets. However, they lost the plot and lost their next two games against Patriots and Kings by ten and nine wickets.

Ahead of the match between Smashers and Warriors, here is everything you need to know:

SMA vs WAR Telecast

Smashers vs Warriors game will not be telecast in India

SMA vs WAR Live Streaming

The Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SMA vs WAR Match Details

SMA vs WAR match will be played at the CAP Siechem Ground in Pondicherry at 08:30 AM IST on May 24, Tuesday.

SMA vs WAR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Paras Ratnaparkhe

Vice-Captain – Abhilash Kulkarni

Suggested Playing XI for SMA vs WAR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Yash Jadhav, M Mathavan

Batters: Mohit Mittan, Abhilash Kulkarni, Selvam M

All-rounders: R Adithya Reddy, S Santhamoorthy, Paras Ratnaparkhe

Bowlers: Mohammed Shafeequddin, Akshay Jain-S, Saurabh Yadav

SMA vs WAR Probable XIs:

Smashers: M Mathavan (wk), Mohit Mittan, Abhilash Kulkarni, R Adithya Reddy, Mohammed Shafeequddin, Akshay Jain-S, Rishi Raut, Vinay Singh-I, Sivakumar S, S Ashwath, Karthik B Nair

Warriors: Paras Ratnaparkhe, Thamizhmani G, Sathya Kumar, S Santhamoorthy, Yash Jadhav (wk), Sachin Sivasubramanian, Mayank Kumar, Prabu B, Premraj Rajavelu, Selvam M, Saurabh Yadav

