‘Small Price to Pay’: Nathan Lyon Speaks About England Players’ Reluctance to Tour Australia for Ashes Amid COVID-19

Veteran Australian spinner Nathan Lyon on Wednesday opened up about the upcoming Ashes series Down Under and England players’ reluctance to tour amid strict COVID-19 protocols in the host nation. Lyon also claimed that he would have toured to Australia, had he been an England player for the Ashes as the strict isolation measure during these difficult times is a price they pay for being an athlete. Justifying his decision to travel, Lyon stressed that the Ashes series is one of the kind tournament that is capable of making players career and he would not have missed such an opportunity.

Lyon, however, also admitted that he understands the hesitancy of some players to travel Down Under on Wednesday at Fox Sports’ Road to the Ashes podcast.

“I can probably understand it,” he said.

England’s Test cricketers so far have had a packed summer in 2021 as they have already travelled to Sri Lanka and India. England also played two bilateral Test series against India and New Zealand on their home soil and some of the English players are also going to be part of next month’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup before travelling to Australia at the end of the year.

On the other hand, Australian players have not played much red-ball cricket in 2021. They have only toured New Zealand, West Indies and Bangladesh for the white-ball series as part of the build-up for the T20 World Cup.

It must be mentioned that some of Australia’s top players including the likes of Steve Smith and David Warner also missed their limited-overs tour of West Indies and Bangladesh due to bubble fatigue and injury.

Speaking about the taxing bio-bubble environment, the 33-year-old stressed that even though it’s going to be exhausting it would be worthwhile.

“It can wear you down I guess but, as I said, it’s a small price to pay in my eyes,” Lyon added.

