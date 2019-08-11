Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

SmartBall Set to Revolutionise Cricket Analytics

Cricketnext Staff |August 11, 2019, 3:49 PM IST
SmartBall Set to Revolutionise Cricket Analytics

Much like in football, cricket balls too are all set to see microchips embedded inside them. The technology is going to hit the Big Bash League, with Kookaburra also keen to see it used at Test level soon, according to a report in 7 News.

Kookaburra is in the final stages of testing and is likely to edge ahead of their English rivals Dukes with this innovation.

The SmartBall as it is called will deliver comprehensive instant statistics on speed that are more accurate than a normal radar. It also measures revolutions at the same points, which is unprecedented in-game data for spinners.

In the future, this technology could be upgraded in a way to aid the umpires and the DRS process.

Unlike stump microphones, this surveillance would help coaches and analysts too at the highest level.

SportCor, a firm chaired by former Australian bowler Michael Kasprowicz, teamed up with Kookaburra to make this innovation possible. If there are no hiccups, international cricket will be the next target.

"Absolutely," England’s Jos Buttler said when asked if he would like to see it used in Tests.

"It'll be a great coaching tool and for viewers as well, it's amazing to see that instant feedback. It seems to behave exactly the same as a regular ball."

The acid test will be ensuring the SmartBall is a like-for-like replica of a regular ball in match conditions. That will determine whether the ICC use it in international matches.

Kasprowicz, Buttler and Marnus Labuschagne were on deck for Saturday's launch in the indoor nets at Lord's.

Kasprowicz, bowling off a few steps, unsurprisingly topped the speed charts.

"We should have got the St John Ambulance to sponsor the event. Hopefully there's no hamstring snapping," the 47-year-old former Test paceman laughed.

