SMI vs MAR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS Sweden Stockholm 2022 match, May 26, 04:30 PM IST

SMI vs MAR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS Sweden Stockholm 2022 match between Stockholm Mumbai Indians and Marsta:

The group round of the ECS Sweden Stockholm 2022 will conclude on Thursday with two back-to-back games between Stockholm Mumbai Indians and Marsta. Marsta are the first side from Group B to qualify for the playoffs while Stockholm Mumbai Indians’ qualification chances are hanging by a thread.

Stockholm Mumbai Indians are currently fourth in the points table with just two wins from six league matches. They lost their last two games against Hammarby by four and three wickets respectively. Mumbai Indians need to win at least one of their two league matches on Thursday to stay alive in the race for the next round. SMI should be at their absolute best on Thursday as Marsta will go into the games as favourites.

Speaking of Marsta, they are at the top of the points table. Marsta lost just one league match while winning as many as five games. The team is on a four-match winning streak and two more wins on Thursday will boost their confidence ahead of the playoffs.

Ahead of the match between Stockholm Mumbai Indians and Marsta, here is everything you need to know:

SMI vs MAR Telecast

Stockholm Mumbai Indians vs Marsta game will not be telecast in India

SMI vs MAR Live Streaming

The ECS Sweden Stockholm 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SMI vs MAR Match Details

SMI vs MAR match will be played at the Norsborq Cricket Ground at 04:30 PM IST on May 26, Thursday.

SMI vs MAR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Avi Donagre

Vice-Captain – Waqas Haider

Suggested Playing XI for SMI vs MAR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Shahid Mustafa

Batters: Darshan Lakhani, Waqas Haider, Sunil Kaklij

All-rounders: Swapnil Kale, Sameer Hankare, Share Ali

Bowlers: Ajmal Raza, Arslan Atta, Avi Donagre, Islam

SMI vs MAR Probable XIs:

Stockholm Mumbai Indians: Darshan Lakhani, Pratik Sankhe (wk), Ruturaj Dhage, Swapnil Kale, Sanjay Mahajan (c), Sunil Kaklij, Harsha Aithal, Avi Donagre, Sameer Hankare, Shekhar Singh, Mrunal Pawar

Marsta: Asif Loan, Shahid Mustafa (c&wk), Waqas Haider, Share Ali, Fahad Waqas, Ajmal Raza, Arslan Atta, Islam, Aweem Ullah, Sohail Khan, Zulifgar Ali

