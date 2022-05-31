'Smile, Doesn’t Matter What World Thinks of You'-Riyan Parag's Heartfelt Note On Instagram

Rajasthan Royals (RR) had a stunning run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, but they faced a seven-wicket loss at the hands of Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2022 final on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Following the defeat, RR fans blamed a couple of players for their low-key performance in the finals, one of them being Riyan Parag. The youngster was trolled for failing to make an impact in the clash against GT. Furthermore, he also faced flack for his rude attitude during the tournament.

IPL 2022 Final: Riyan Parag Once Again Targetted for ‘Attitude’ On Social Media

Now after the defeat, Parag shared a heartfelt note via his Instagram handle. He mentioned that even though RR failed to clinch the championship this year, the future is bright for them. Taking a dig at trolls who questioned his performance in the cash-rich league, especially in the finals, Parag stated that he doesn’t need to worry about what others think as he gave it all every time he stepped onto the field.

“Sometimes all you can do is look back and smile,” the 20-year-old wrote, adding that one should smile because it doesn’t matter what the world thinks, smile because when one gets to bed every single night, knowing they have given their 100%, it is always going to be good.

Check out his Instagram post here:

“It wasn’t our night yesterday but it is surely the start of something memorable,” he said. He urged the fans and all Rajasthan supporters to not drop the smiles because the team couldn’t make it to the title, instead they should smile because the team will surely be a part of their tomorrow, one day. “Until then, hang on and Halla Bol,” he concluded his message.

Ahead of IPL 2022 auction, Rajasthan had released Parag. However, they re-signed him at the two-day event in Bangalore for Rs. 3.80 crore. The management showed great faith in him, making him feature in all of the team’s 17 games.

