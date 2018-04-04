Smith and Bancroft Won't Challenge CA Ban for Ball Tampering

Smith apologised for his involvement in the ball tampering scandal and took full responsibility for it. (Image: AP)

I would give anything to have this behind me and be back representing my country. But I meant what I said about taking full responsibility as Captain of the team. I won’t be challenging the sanctions. They’ve been imposed by CA to send a strong message and I have accepted them. — Steve Smith (@stevesmith49) April 4, 2018

Today I lodged the paperwork with Cricket Australia and will be accepting the sanction handed down. I would love to put this behind me and will do whatever it takes to earn back the trust of the Australian public. Thank you to all those who have sent messages of support — Cameron Bancroft (@cbancroft4) April 4, 2018

First Published: April 4, 2018, 11:35 AM IST