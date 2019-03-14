Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 14, 2019, 1:03 AM IST
Smith and Warner Set to Meet Australia Squad in UAE

Former Australia captain Steve Smith and David Warner might not be a part of the ODI squad for the series against Pakistan in UAE but both the players will spend some time with the squad before joining their respective IPL squad.

While Smith is set to play for Rajasthan Royals, Warner will ply his trade for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

According to cricket.com.au, the two players will spend half a day with the team and coaching staff, where they will discuss plans for the World Cup.

Smith and Warner were banned for 12 months following their involvement in the Sandpaper Gate controversy in South Africa along with opening batsman Cameron Bancroft.

While injuries have seen both players out of action in recent times, they are now back in action. While Warner has even played matches, Smith is back at the training ground and has recently spoken about how his elbow is shaping up well, even though there is still some time before he is 100 per cent fit.

The duo made a slow and steady return to the gentleman's game towards the end of their ban as they played T20 cricket across the world before injury halted their smooth return.
First Published: March 14, 2019, 1:03 AM IST
