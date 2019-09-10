Smith Maintains Lead over Kohli in ICC Test Rankings
Steve Smith and Pat Cummins on Tuesday consolidated their positions at the top of the ICC rankings after helping Australia score a 185-run victory over England in the fourth Test in Manchester to retain The Ashes.
