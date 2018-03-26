Home SA vs IND Aus vs ENG ICC U19 WC News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Smith Trying to Save Bancroft; No Meeting Held to Discuss Tampering, Claims Moises Henriques

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 26, 2018, 3:00 PM IST
David Warner and Steve Smith (Reuters)

In what seems to be a new twist in the Australian team's ball-tampering controversy, Aussie cricketer Moises Henriques has claimed in a Twitter post that Steven Smith and the senior Australian players never had a dressing room meeting to discuss how to tamper the ball. He has further said that Smith did this to protect young Cameron Bancroft.

Henriques wrote, "In my uneducated opinion, I dare say there was never a senior players meeting to discuss cheating - Smith made that up to take the heat of a young Cameron Bancroft not realising the outrage that would follow."




He further wrote, "Ps. Not saying no one was aware of Cameron doing it, just highly doubt there was a ‘senior players meeting’ to decide to cheat. I think it was the captain attempting to protect a young player. They had 10 mins of panic between end of play & press conference."

Henriques, who has played 4 Tests, 11 ODIs and 11 T20Is for Australia, though is not part of the Australian squad for the Test series in South Africa and was not present himself in the dressing room. Whether this guesswork or something that he has heard from an Australian player present in the dressing room is not clear.

Henriques' claims add more twist to the already boiling saga which has seen Smith and Warner getting the sack from their respective positions as captain and vice-captain of the team in the middle of the match. Australia's misfortunes were surmounted by a 322-run loss in the Test within four days which now sees the Baggy Greens trail 1-2 in the four-match series.

The incident also led to a major outrage in Australia with government agencies asking for Smith's removal. Cricket Australia's Chief Executive James Sutherland is on his way to South Africa to complete an internal probe, the findings of which will be made public on Wednesday.

Smith meanwhile has been banned for the final Test by the ICC while Bancroft has been docked 75 percent of his match fee

First Published: March 26, 2018, 2:55 PM IST

