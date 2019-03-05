Smith Turns Coach for His Local Club Side in Australia

Loading...
Smith’s club has progressed to the semi-finals of the inaugural Premier Cricket T20 Championships, and it didn’t surprise many given the brains they had at their disposal. Alongside Smith, watching his son Austin was former captain Steve Waugh.
Sutherland’s opponents in the semi-final will be Victoria club Carlton, while the other semi-final will feature Perth's Melville club against University of Queensland.
While off the field, Smith kept a close eye on their opponents and continuously shared his insights with batters.
Smith played for Sutherland earlier this summer while serving his 12-month suspension from state and international cricket, but is presently sidelined having undergone surgery seven weeks ago to repair a damaged ligament in his right elbow.
Smith, who’s has only returned to batting in the nets recently remains unable to play cross-bat shots or engage in bowling or throwing, will finish serving his ban on March 28. The ace Australian batsman is expected return to the upcoming IPL that begins on March 23 before the ICC World Cup and the Ashes.
First Published: March 5, 2019, 4:03 PM IST