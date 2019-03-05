Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Smith Turns Coach for His Local Club Side in Australia

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 5, 2019, 4:03 PM IST
Smith Turns Coach for His Local Club Side in Australia

Steve Smith along with Steve Waugh and Barry Rees. (Twitter/Andrew Ramsey)

Loading...
During his time away from competitive cricket Steve Smith turned out for his local club Sutherland and then took on the role of coach of their first grade team after he injured his elbow.

Smith’s club has progressed to the semi-finals of the inaugural Premier Cricket T20 Championships, and it didn’t surprise many given the brains they had at their disposal. Alongside Smith, watching his son Austin was former captain Steve Waugh.

Sutherland’s opponents in the semi-final will be Victoria club Carlton, while the other semi-final will feature Perth's Melville club against University of Queensland.

While off the field, Smith kept a close eye on their opponents and continuously shared his insights with batters.

Smith played for Sutherland earlier this summer while serving his 12-month suspension from state and international cricket, but is presently sidelined having undergone surgery seven weeks ago to repair a damaged ligament in his right elbow.

Smith, who’s has only returned to batting in the nets recently remains unable to play cross-bat shots or engage in bowling or throwing, will finish serving his ban on March 28. The ace Australian batsman is expected return to the upcoming IPL that begins on March 23 before the ICC World Cup and the Ashes.
Smithsteve smithsteve waughsutherland
First Published: March 5, 2019, 4:03 PM IST
Loading...

Related Story

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3213 107
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
FULL Ranking
Loading...