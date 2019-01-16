Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Cricketnext Staff | Updated: January 16, 2019, 6:32 PM IST
Smith Undergoes Successful Surgery, But Return Date Still in Doubt

Steve Smith. (Image: AP)

Former Australia captain Steve Smith underwent successful surgery on his right elbow but there is still no clarity on when he will return to competitive cricket, Sydney Morning Herald reported on Wednesday (January 16).

Smith went under the knife to repair a ligament in his right elbow and will have it in a brace for six weeks. Only once the brace is removed will Cricket Australia will have an idea about his return date.

The rehabilitation process will start late February and he will still need few weeks to regain strength in his right hand. It's highly doubtful that the 29-year-old will be fit for an immediate return to competitive cricket when his suspension expires on March 29.

Smith will also miss a large part of the 2019 Indian Premier League and it's being reported that his team Rajasthan Royals might start looking for his replacement.

It is also possible that Smith will miss the ODI series against Pakistan, which will be Australia's final hit-out before the 2019 World Cup. There's a slight chance that Smith might be without any game time when Australia announce their squad for the mega-event that will take place in England and Wales.
First Published: January 16, 2019, 6:15 PM IST
