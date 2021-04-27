Smith, Warner And Other Australian Stars Want to Stay Till IPL 2021 Ends: Report

Australian stars including Steve Smith and David Warner reportedly intend to see till the end of IPL 2021 despite the surging coronavirus cases in India. Reports in Australian media claimed that their cricketers who are in India for the T20 league are hopeful that requisite arrangements will be made for them to fly home.

However, early Tuesday, Australia announced it’s suspending flights arriving from India till May 15 leaving the reported plans of cricketers in turmoil. However, as per news agency ANI, Cricket Australia has denied the reports and instead claims that players want to be involved IPL ends unless there’s a dramatic shift in the ongoing situation.

“The players are intending to remain until the end of the tournament unless something changes dramatically. The media reports citing otherwise are incorrect,” ANI quoted an unnamed CA source as saying on Tuesday.

Meanwhile Australia batter Chris Lynn, who is part of Mumbai Indians, has revealed he wrote to CA requesting arrangement be made for the safe returns of its cricketers once the tournament gets over.

“I texted back that as Cricket Australia make 10 per cent of every IPL contract, was there a chance we could spend that money this year on a charter flight once the tournament is over?” Lynn told News Corp media.

“I know there are people worse off than us. But we are going from a really tight bubble and are getting vaccinated next week, so hopefully, the government will let us get home on a private charter,” he added.

Three Australia players including Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson have already announced they are withdrawing from IPL 2021 while India offspinner Ravichandran Ashwin has taken a break as well.

Meanwhile, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said that players from his country taking part in IPL will have to use their own resources to return home.

“They have travelled there privately. This wasn’t part of an Australian tour. They’re under their own resources and they’ll be using those resources too, I’m sure, to see them return to Australia in accordance with their own arrangements,” Morrison was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here