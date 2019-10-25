Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

ICC WT20 WC QUALIFIER, 2019 Match 31, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 25 October, 2019

1ST INN

Papua New Guinea *

0/0 (0.0)

Papua New Guinea
v/s
Singapore
Singapore

Toss won by Singapore (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

Match 31: PNG VS SIN

live
PNG PNG
SIN SIN

Dubai

25 Oct, 201911:30 IST

Match 32: IRE VS JER

upcoming
IRE IRE
JER JER

Abu Dhabi

25 Oct, 201911:30 IST

Match 33: KEN VS NAM

upcoming
KEN KEN
NAM NAM

Dubai

25 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Match 34: CAN VS OMA

upcoming
CAN CAN
OMA OMA

Abu Dhabi

25 Oct, 201921:00 IST

Smith, Warner return to Australia T20 side as World Cup looms

Steve Smith and David Warner return to the short format Sunday in the first of Australia's three games against a buoyant Sri Lanka, with both tipped for next year's Twenty20 World Cup at home.

AFP |October 25, 2019, 11:07 AM IST
Smith, Warner return to Australia T20 side as World Cup looms

Steve Smith and David Warner return to the short format Sunday in the first of Australia's three games against a buoyant Sri Lanka, with both tipped for next year's Twenty20 World Cup at home.

The star batsmen were both banned for a year for their roles in a ball-tampering scandal but have rejoined their country's Test, one-day and now T20 sides.

Despite their success in other formats, Australia have never won a T20 World Cup, with a 2010 final appearance their best showing.

The competition gets underway Down Under next October and selectors are banking on the same 14 picked to play Sri Lanka forming the bulk of their side.

"We have looked to put a squad together that we think can take us through to that tournament," said national selector Trevor Hohns.

"The squad we have selected is quite role specific and we believe it gives us the flexibility to thrive in all match conditions."

Aaron Finch retains the captaincy, with Smith still barred from holding any leadership role until the end of March for his part on trying to alter the ball with sandpaper in South Africa last year.

Australia will be heavily relying on the widely acclaimed batsman after his incredible exploits on his return to the game in the recent Ashes series against England.

Warner flopped in the those five Tests but is Australia's highest ever T20 run-scorer. He is set to open the innings with Finch, before Smith comes in at first drop.

Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc spearhead the bowling attack, backed up by Andrew Tye, Kane Richardson and Billy Stanlake.

- 'It will bode well' -

They will have their work cut out against a Sri Lankan side full of confidence after a stunning three-match T20 series sweep against Pakistan earlier this month.

Pakistan, who fired Sarafraz Ahmed as T20 and Test skipper in the aftermath, head to Australia for three games immediately after Sri Lanka.

The Sri Lankans sent a second string team for the one-day and T20 series against their South Asian neighbours due to withdrawals over security concerns.

But their squad for Australia, led by fast bowler Lasith Malinga, includes a host of returning senior players, including Kusal Perera and Niroshan Dikwella.

Two of the standout new faces from the Pakistan upset, Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Oshada Fernando, have been retained and will get an opportunity to shine in Australia.

Malinga said his team would also use the series to prepare for the World Cup.

"If we perform well in those (Australian) conditions, then it will bode well for our preparations for the World Cup," he said ahead of their departure from Colombo.

"And if you perform well on this tour, there will be a good chance of those players making it to the World Cup as well."

The opening match is at Adelaide Oval on Sunday with the second in Brisbane three days later before the final game at Melbourne on November 1.

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (capt), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Billy Stanlake, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Sri Lanka squad: Lasith Malinga (capt), Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Niroshan Dickwella, Dasun Shanaka, Shehan Jayasuriya, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Oshada Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep, Lahiru Kumara, Isuru Udana and Kasun Rajitha.

Aaron Finchaustralia vs pakistan 2019David WarnerLasith Malingapakistansri lankasteve smith

Related stories

Ashton Turner Eager to Make Presence Felt Against Pakistan & Sri Lanka
Cricketnext Staff | October 23, 2019, 7:10 PM IST

Ashton Turner Eager to Make Presence Felt Against Pakistan & Sri Lanka

Travis Head Hopeful of Hitting Top Form Ahead of Pakistan Tests
Cricketnext Staff | October 22, 2019, 3:05 PM IST

Travis Head Hopeful of Hitting Top Form Ahead of Pakistan Tests

Australia Captain Aaron Finch Battling to be Fit for Sri Lanka T20s
Cricketnext Staff | October 21, 2019, 10:29 AM IST

Australia Captain Aaron Finch Battling to be Fit for Sri Lanka T20s

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 31 T20 | Fri, 25 October, 2019

SIN v PNG
Dubai

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 32 T20 | Fri, 25 October, 2019

JER v IRE
Abu Dhabi

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 33 T20 | Fri, 25 October, 2019

NAM v KEN
Dubai All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more