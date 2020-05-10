Smith & Warner Stand in Between India & Victory in Australia, Feels Chappell
Former Australia captain Ian Chappell believes if India are to get the better of Australia in the blockbuster Test series later this year, the visitors will have to find a way to keep star duo Steve Smith and David Warner quiet.
Smith & Warner Stand in Between India & Victory in Australia, Feels Chappell
Former Australia captain Ian Chappell believes if India are to get the better of Australia in the blockbuster Test series later this year, the visitors will have to find a way to keep star duo Steve Smith and David Warner quiet.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen All Fixtures
Team Rankings