Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

Smith & Warner Stand in Between India & Victory in Australia, Feels Chappell

Former Australia captain Ian Chappell believes if India are to get the better of Australia in the blockbuster Test series later this year, the visitors will have to find a way to keep star duo Steve Smith and David Warner quiet.

IANS |May 10, 2020, 8:40 AM IST
Smith & Warner Stand in Between India & Victory in Australia, Feels Chappell

New Delhi: Former Australia captain Ian Chappell believes if India are to get the better of Australia in the blockbuster Test series later this year, the visitors will have to find a way to keep star duo Steve Smith and David Warner quiet.

Australia will welcome Virat Kohli's troops in the latest edition of Border-Gavaskar Trophy which is currently scheduled to begin in November.

The last time India toured Australia, they won a Test series Down Under for the first time in history. Chappell believes India are well-equipped to handle the challenging conditions of Australia as they showed during the last tour.

"I am certainly looking forward to it (the Australia-India series). It will be a very interesting one. India will come with the confidence of having won last time they toured Australia," Chappell said on the Sony Ten Pit Stop show.

Chappell, however, did caution India regarding the presence of Smith and Warner. The duo were serving bans for their part in the infamous ball-tampering scandal when Kohli's boys got the better of Australia 2-1 in the 2018-19 series.

Since their return, Smith and Warner have slotted into the team seamlessly and once again reached the heights, which they had achieved before their fall from grace.

"The batting last time India were here wasn't so good. If India can keep getting Warner and Smith out cheaply, then India could win. If they don't get Warner and Smith cheaply, Australia will win," Chappell said.

David Warnerian chappellsteve smith

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more