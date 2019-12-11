Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

SL IN PAK, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 1st Test, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, 11 - 15 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Sri Lanka *

184/4 (61.5)

Sri Lanka
v/s
Pakistan
Pakistan

Toss won by Sri Lanka (decided to bat)
Live

BPL, 2019-20 Match 1, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 11 December, 2019

2ND INN

Sylhet Thunder

162/4 (20.0)

Sylhet Thunder
v/s
Chattogram Challengers
Chattogram Challengers*

129/4 (16.0)

Chattogram Challengers need 34 runs in 24 balls at 8.5 rpo

Smith, Warner Were at the End of 'Heavy Character Assassination' After Sandpaper Gate: Williamson

Ahead of the first Test between New Zealand and Australia, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson spoke out in defence of Australian duo Steve Smith and David Warner in reference to the backlash they faced after being banned for a year for ball-tampering.

Cricketnext Staff |December 11, 2019, 3:26 PM IST
Smith, Warner Were at the End of 'Heavy Character Assassination' After Sandpaper Gate: Williamson

Ahead of the first Test between New Zealand and Australia, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson spoke out in defence of Australian duo Steve Smith and David Warner in reference to the backlash they faced after being banned for a year for ball-tampering.

After being banned from cricket for a year for their involvement in ball tampering in Cape Town last year, both Smith and Warner have successfully made comebacks into cricket, and are back to being the mainstays of the Australian batting lineup like they once were.

"It crossed the line, and the punishment was severe," Williamson told the 'Herald Sun' ahead of the first Test at Perth which starts on Thursday.

"But it was heavy character assassination, and largely unfair. They made a mistake and they put their hands up.

"They're not bad people. They just pushed the boundaries and got a bit caught up with it in that moment."

"They would've learnt a lot about it. For us, it's not something you'd obviously wish to be involved in, in any way whatsoever. You're always competing hard and obviously trying hard to take wickets. It was an unfortunate event."

Williamson added that it would have been a "huge shame" if Australian cricket did not see Smith and Warner again.

The New Zealand skipper also provided an update on the fitness of fast bowler Trent Boult and batsman Ross Taylor.

"Trent, we'll have another look at him (on Wednesday night) before deciding anything," Williamson told reporters.

"You look at it long-ish term, in terms of this whole series. He has tracked really nicely and felt good yesterday, so there's a number of factors in that decision. Ross is fine, just a bit of a knock but nothing major which is great."

(With AFP Inputs)

