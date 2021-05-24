Smoke, Put it Out, Play: Michael Clarke Shares Deep Secrets of Australia Legend

Michael Clarke has made some sensational revelations, claiming that one of the biggest legend of Australian cricket Shane Warne smoked before taking field. Warne, who was constantly in the limelight for his affairs, became a media favorite with almost everyone talking about his on-field as well as off-field antics. Clarke implied that Warne had to live with that pressure 24×7.

“He would always leave the things happening off the field, off the field. Generally, Warnie would have a smoke as he was walking onto the ground. He will try to hide it somewhere. And when he finished his smoke and put it out, he knew that it was game time. He crossed that line and whatever he had going off the field, he would leave it there, go and do his stuff on the field and when he came back, he knew it was still going to be there,” Clarke said on the Uncensored Podcast

“I think that was his greatest strength, how mentally strong he was to still be able to perform when he had so much media pressure off the field with his life. He had it all his career.”

“In 2005 he was absolutely genius with bat and ball. You don’t see that often, Warne making runs with the bat.”

Shane Warne became one of the most talked after Australian cricketer. Be it his affairs with women or his drug issues which made him skip the 2003 World Cup, the spin master found ways to keep himself in the news. He will be considered one among the best to don the baggy green with him taking 708 wickets in 145 matches for the Aussies.

