SMP vs CSG Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Tamil Nadu Premier League 2021 match, August 04, 7:30 PM IST

SMP vs CSG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Tamil Nadu Premier League 2021 between Siechem Madurai Panthers and Chepauk Super Gillies: The 22nd match of Tamil Nadu Premier League 2021 will see Chepauk Super Gillies locking horns with Siechem Madurai Panthers. The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will host the thriller on August 04, Wednesday at 7:30 PM IST.

Siechem Madurai Panthers have performed well in the Tamil Nadu Premier League. The team has won two out of five league matches while their one match was abandoned due to persistent rainfall in Chennai. They are currently third in the points table. Madurai scripted a victory in their last encounter against IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans.

Chepauk Super Gillies, on the other hand, have five points in their kitty with two victories, one abandoned game and one loss. They are placed a position below, at the fourth slot on the points table. Just like Madurai, Super Gillies also won their last match against Dindigul Dragons by 24 runs.

Since TNPL 2021 is heading towards its business days, both Siechem Madurai Panthers and Chepauk Super Gillies are expected to put up a terrific show on Wednesday.

Ahead of the match between Siechem Madurai Panthers and Chepauk Super Gillies; here is everything you need to know:

SMP vs CSG Telecast

The Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Chepauk Super Gillies match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network in India.

SMP vs CSG Live Streaming

The SMP vs CSG game is available to be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

SMP vs CSG Match Details

The match between Siechem Madurai Panthers and Chepauk Super Gillies will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on August 04, Wednesday at 7:30 PM IST.

SMP vs CSG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Rajagopal Sathish,

Vice-Captain: B Anirudh Sita Ram,

Suggested Playing XI for SMP vs CSG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Narayan Jagadeesan

Batsmen: Uthirasamy Sasidev, NS Chaturved, B Anirudh Sita Ram

All-rounders: S Harish Kumar, Jagatheesan Kousik, Rajagopal Sathish, V Gowtham

Bowlers: Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kiran Akash, R Silambarasan

SMP vs CSG Probable XIs:

Siechem Madurai Panthers: Praveen Kumar P(wk), B Anirudh Sita Ram, N Sarangarajan Chaturved, Aushik Srinivas, Ragupathy Silambarasan, Gowtham V, B Rocky, J Kousik, P Sughendhiran, K Deeban Lingesh, Arun Karthik

Chepauk Super Gillies: Kaushik Gandhi, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Rajagopal Sathish, S Harish Kumar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Narayan Jagadeesan(wk), S Sujay, Manimaran Siddharth, Sandeep Warrier, Sonu Yadav, RS Jaganath Srinivas

