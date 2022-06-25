SMP VS CSG Dream11 Team Prediction: Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Chepauk Super Gillies, Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022, Match 3, June 25, 3:15 pm IST

SMP VS CSG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s SMP VS CSG Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 match 3 between Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Chepauk Super Gillies: On Saturday, June 25, the Siechem Madurai Panthers (SMP) will take on the Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) in the third match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 (TNPL). The match will be played at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu.

Siechem Madurai Panthers ended the previous season in sixth place in the group stage with only two victories from seven games. Madurai will be led by Sarangarajan Chaturved who was SMP’s best batter last season as he scored 228 runs in 7 matches. SMP have strengthened their squad by adding some big names like Kolkata Knight Rider’s spinner Varun Chakravarthy.

Chepauk Super Gillies are the defending champions of TNPL. However, they were defeated by Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) in a highly controversial match. After equalling NRK’s score by hitting a last-ball boundary, CSG eventually lost in the super over by 1 run. Their star batter N Jagadeeshan was involved in an unpleasant incident where he was seen making obscene gestures. His actions might get him banned for a couple of matches.

Ahead of the match between Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Chepauk Super Gillies; here is everything you need to know:

SMP VS CSG Telecast

The match between Siechem Madurai Panthers and Chepauk Super Gillies will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

SMP VS CSG Live Streaming

The match between Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Chepauk Super Gillies will be streamed live on Viacom18’s VOOT app and website.

SMP VS CSG Match Details

The SMP VS CSG match will be played at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu on Saturday, June 25, at 3:15 pm IST.

SMP VS CSG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Kaushik Gandhi

Vice-Captain: Varun Chakravarthy

Suggested Playing XI for SMP VS CSG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Rithik Easwaran, Mathan Kumar

Batsmen: Thalaivan Sargunam, NS Chaturved, Kaushik Gandhi

All-rounders: Jagatheesan Kousik, S Harish Kumar, Rajgopal Sathish

Bowlers: Sandeep Warrier, Varun Chakravarthy, R Alexander

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Chepauk Super Gillies Possible Starting XI:

Siechem Madurai Panthers Predicted Starting Line-up: Rithik Easwaran (wk), Thalaivan Sargunam, B Anirudh Sita Ram, NS Chaturved (c), Jagatheesan Kousik, V Gowtham, Ayush-M, Sunny Sandhu, Varun Chakravarthy, Aushik Srinivas, R Mithun

Chepauk Super Gillies Predicted Starting Line-up: Mathan Kumar (wk), Kaushik Gandhi (c), Radhakrishnan, Uthirasamy Sasidev, R Sonu Yadav, Rajgopal Sathish, S Harish Kumar, M Siddharth, B Arun, R Alexander, Sandeep Warrier

