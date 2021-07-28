SMP vs LKK Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Tamil Nadu Premier League 2021 match, July 28, 7:30 PM IST

SMP vs LKK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Tamil Nadu Premier League 2021 between Siechem Madurai Panthers and Lyca Kovai Kings: The 13th match of Tamil Nadu Premier League 2021 will see Lyca Kovai Kings locking horns with Siechem Madurai Panthers. The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will host the thriller on July 28, Wednesday at 7:30 PM IST.

Siechem Madurai Panthers got off to a flying start in the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2021 as they won their first match against the Dindigul Dragons by six wickets. However, Madurai failed to keep the winning momentum going and lost their next match against Ruby Trichy Warriors by three wickets. With one loss and one victory, Madurai find themselves at the sixth position on the points table.

Lyca Kovai Kings, on the other hand, started their run in the competition with an abandoned match. Kovai’s first game against Salem Spartans was washed out due to rain. The same was followed by the team winning against Ruby Trichy Warriors while losing their next game against Dindigul Dragons by five wickets.

Since both Siechem Madurai Panthers and Lyca Kovai Kings lost their last match in the T20 competition, they will be desperate to win the encounter on Wednesday.

Ahead of the match between Siechem Madurai Panthers and Lyca Kovai Kings; here is everything you need to know:

SMP vs LKK Telecast

The Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Lyca Kovai Kings match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network in India.

SMP vs LKK Live Streaming

The SMP vs LKK game is available to be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

SMP vs LKK Match Details

The match between Siechem Madurai Panthers and Lyca Kovai Kings will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on July 28, Wednesday at 7:30 PM IST.

SMP vs LKK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- B. Sai Sudharsan

Vice-Captain- J. Kousik

Suggested Playing XI for SMP vs LKK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: A. Karthik, J. Suresh Kumar

Batsmen: B. Anirudh Sita Ram, G. Sridhar Raju, B. Sai Sudharsan

All-rounders: A. Tanwar, J. Kousik

Bowlers: A. Srinivas, K. Vignesh, R. Rohit, L. Kiran Akash

SMP vs LKK Probable XIs:

Siechem Madurai Panthers: Arun Karthik (wk), K Rajkumar, NS Chaturved (c), B Anirudh Sita Ram, M Shajahan, R Mithun, Kiran Akash, R Silambarasan, Aushik Srinivas, Jagatheesan Kousik, Ramalingam Rohit

Lyca Kovai Kings: S Ajith Ram, Sai Sudharsan, J Suresh Kumar (wk), Shahrukh Khan (c), N Selva Kumaran, Abhishek Tanwar, Krishnamoorthy Vignesh, Elangovan Srinivasan, Ganga Sridhar Raju, U Mukilesh, Ashwin Venkataraman

