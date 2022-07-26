SMP VS LKK Dream11 Team Prediction: Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Lyca Kovai Kings, Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for TNPL 2022 Eliminator

SMP VS LKK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s SMP VS LKK Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 eliminator match between Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Lyca Kovai Kings: The Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 has reached its business end as the league stage has concluded and four teams have managed to secure a place in the eliminator match. The third-placed Siechem Madurai Panthers (SMP) will clash against the Lyca Kovai Kings (LKK) on July 26 in the eliminator match of the tournament.

Both teams gained momentum in the latter stages of the competition and made it through to the top four. It’s a knockout game, and both SMP and LKK will want to land the final blow on the big stage.

SMP will be eager to do well with the bat after failing to put up big scores on multiple occasions. Skipper NS Chaturved has been in fine fettle, but he has not received enough support from the other end. Bowling has been SMP’s strength and will be counting on R Mithun and company to put out another solid performance.

Meanwhile, LKK has emerged as a strong chasing side. Batters Sai Sudarshan and Shahrukh Khan have been exceptional and have contributed significantly to LKK’s remarkable run in the tournament. The side will be hoping to secure a crucial win to advance into the finals of the tournament on Tuesday.

Expect an enthralling encounter in the eliminator match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022.

Ahead of the match between Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Lyca Kovai Kings; here is everything you need to know:

SMP VS LKK Telecast

The match between Siechem Madurai Panthers and Lyca Kovai Kings will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

SMP VS LKK Live Streaming

The match between Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Lyca Kovai Kings will be streamed live on Viacom18’s VOOT app and website.

SMP VS LKK Match Details

The SMP VS LKK match will be played at the SCF Cricket Ground, Salem in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, July 26, at 7:15 pm IST.

SMP VS LKK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: NS Chaturved

Vice-Captain: Shahrukh Khan

Suggested Playing XI for SMP VS LKK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Suresh Kumar, Rithik Easwaran

Batsmen: NS Chaturved, Ganga Sridhar Raju, Thalaivan Sargunam,

All-rounders: Mohan Abhinav, Shahrukh Khan, Jagatheesan Kousik

Bowlers: Yudheeshwaran V, R Mithun, Varun Chakravarthy

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Lyca Kovai Kings Possible Starting XI:

Siechem Madurai Panthers Predicted Starting Line-up: Rithik Easwaran (wk), Thalaivan Sargunam, B Anirudh Sita Ram, NS Chaturved (c), Jagatheesan Kousik, V Gowtham, Ayush-M, Sunny Sandhu, Varun Chakravarthy, Aushik Srinivas, R Mithun

Lyca Kovai Kings Predicted Starting Line-up: Ganga Sridhar Raju, J Suresh Kumar (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Shijit Chandran, U Mukilesh, Shahrukh Khan (c), Mohan Abhinav, S Ajith Ram, Ramesh Divakar, M Raja, Yudheeshwaran V.

Get all the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here