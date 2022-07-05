SMP vs NRK Dream11 Team Prediction For TNPL 2022: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, July 5, 7:15 PM IST

SMP vs NRK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 match between Siechem Madurai Panthers and Nellai Royal Kings: Siechem Madurai Panthers will have a faceoff with Nellai Royal Kings in the tenth fixture of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul. An exciting contest is expected on Tuesday as it will be a battle between the toppers of the points table.

Nellai Royal Kings are occupying the top position in the points table. They have won all their three league games. In their last game, Kings defeated Dindigul Dragons by eight wickets. They chased the target of 131 runs within 11 overs owing to the brilliant batting performance by Baba Aparajith and Sanjay Yadav. Aparajith hammered 59 runs while Yadav added 55 runs to the scoreboard.

Meanwhile, Siechem Madurai Panthers are sitting in second place with two wins from as many games. Panthers scored a four-wicket win over Chepauk Super Gillies while their second win came against Lyca Kovai Kings by two wickets.

Ahead of the match between the Siechem Madurai Panthers and Nellai Royal Kings, here is everything you need to know:

SMP vs NRK Telecast

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings game will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India

SMP vs NRK Live Streaming

The SMP vs NRK fixture will be streamed live on the Voot app and website.

SMP vs NRK Match Details

Siechem Madurai Panthers and Nellai Royal Kings will play against each other at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul at 7:15 PM IST on July 05, Tuesday.

SMP vs NRK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Baba Indrajith

Vice-Captain: Sanjay Yadav

Suggested Playing XI for SMP vs NRK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Arun Karthik

Batters: Baba Indrajith, N Sarangarajan Chaturvedi, Laxmesha Suryaprakash

All-rounders: Baba Aparajith, Sanjay Yadav, Sunny Sandhu,

Bowlers: Kiran Akash, Athisayaraj Davidson, Sri Neranjan R, Ragupathy Silambarasan

SMP vs NRK Probable XIs

Siechem Madurai Panthers: Varun Chakravarthy, V Adithya, Arun Karthik (wk), B Anirudh Sita Ram, N Sarangarajan Chaturvedi (c), Jagatheesan Kousik, K Rajkumar, Kiran Akash, Aushik Srinivas, Sunny Sandhu, Ragupathy Silambarasan

Nellai Royal Kings: NS Harish, Athisayaraj Davidson, Sri Neranjan R, Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Baba Aparajith, Sanjay Yadav, Baba Indrajith (c & wk), Ajitesh G, Jitendra Kumar, M Shajahan, Arya Yohan Menon

