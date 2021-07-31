SMP vs NRK Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Tamil Nadu Premier League 2021 match, July 31, 7:30 PM IST

FOR DREAM 11: SMP vs NRK dream11 team prediction and tips Final check captain, vice-captain, and probable playing XIs for Tamil Nadu Premier League 2021 between Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings July 31, 7:30 PM IST

SMP vs NRK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today's Tamil Nadu Premier League 2021 between Siechem Madurai Panthers and Nellai Royal Kings:

SMP vs NRK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Tamil Nadu Premier League 2021 between Siechem Madurai Panthers and Nellai Royal Kings:

Nellai Royal Kings will lock horns against Siechem Madurai Panthers in the upcoming 17th match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2021. The thrilling encounter between the two teams will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on July 31, Saturday at 7:30 PM IST.

It will a clash of the bottoms of the points table as both Siechem Madurai Panthers and Nellai Royal Kings have succumbed to a torrid outing in the TNPL 2021. Siechem Madurai Panthers will be coming into the contest on Saturday after losing two and winning one league match. They are placed at the penultimate position on the points table. Madurai registered a defeat at the hands of Lyca Kovai Kings by 19 runs in their most recent match in TNPL.

Nellai Royal Kings, on the other hand, are placed a rung below Siechem Madurai Panthers, at the last position on the points table. Just like Madurai, Nellai have also secured victory in just one league match while losing two games. The Royal Kings were outclassed by IDream Trippur Tamizhans in their previous match by three wickets.

Ahead of the match between Siechem Madurai Panthers and Nellai Royal Kings; here is everything you need to know:

SMP vs NRK Telecast

The Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network in India.

SMP vs NRK Live Streaming

The SMP vs NRK game is available to be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

SMP vs NRK Match Details

The match between Siechem Madurai Panthers and Nellai Royal Kings will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on July 31, Saturday at 7:30 PM IST.

SMP vs NRK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- B.Aparajith

Vice-Captain- J. Kousik

Suggested Playing XI for SMP vs NRK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: A.Karthik, B.Indrajith, P.Rajan Paul

Batsmen: B.Aparajith, L.Suryaprakash, N.Chaturved,

All-rounders: J. Kousik

Bowlers: K.Akash, R.Rohit, R.Silambarasan, T.Ajith-Kumar

SMP vs NRK Probable XIs:

Siechem Madurai Panthers: K. Rajkumar, M.Shajahan, J.Kousik, A.Srinivas, K.Akash, R.Silambarasan, B.Anirudh Sita Ram, A.Karthik (wk), N Charuved, R.Rohit, R.Mithun

Nellai Royal Kings: L.Suryaprakash, A.Murthy, S.Yadav, A.Mohan, T.Ajith-Kumar, S.Kumar, P Rajan Paul, B.Aparajith, A.Davidson, N.Harish, B.Indrajith (wk)

