SMP vs RTW Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today’s Shriram TNPL T20, July 25, 3:30 PM IST

SMP vs RTW dream11 team prediction and tips check captain vice-captain and probable playing xis for today’s Shriram TNPL T20 Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Ruby Trichy Warriors July 25, 3:30 PM IST

SMP vs RTW Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Siechem Madurai Panthers and Ruby Trichy Warriors Shriram TNPL T20: The eighth match of the Shriram TNPL T20 series will be played between Siechem Madurai Panthers and Ruby Trichy Warriors. The outing is scheduled for Sunday, July 25 at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The interesting between the two teams is scheduled to commence at 3:30 PM IST.

Siechem Madurai Panthers have only played one match till now. Fortunately, they have managed to register the win in the match after beating Dindigul Dragons by six wickets. Ruby Trichy Warriors, on the other hand, were beaten by Lyca Kovai Kings by eight wickets in their latest match.

The Warriors might have tough luck in their second match, however, their debut outing had a different outcome. The RTW in their first match this season had defeated Nellai Royal Kings by 74 runs.

So far, both Siechem Madurai Panthers and Ruby Trichy Warriors have two points each.

All details you need to know about Siechem Madurai Panthers and Ruby Trichy Warriors match:

SMP vs RTW Telecast

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Ruby Trichy Warriors match will not be televised in India.

SMP vs RTW Live Streaming

The match can be live streamed at the Fancode app or website.

SMP vs RTW Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, July 25 at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The game will start at 3:30 PM IST.

SMP vs RTW captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Arun Karthik

Vice-Captain: Antony Dhas

Suggested Playing XI for SMP vs RTW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper – Arun Karthik, Adithya Ganesh

Batsmen – NS Chaturved, K Mukunth, Nidish Rajagopal, Anirudh Sita Ram

All-rounders – Antony Dhas, Jagatheesan Kousik

Bowlers – Sunil Sam, R Silambarasan, Rohit Ramalingam

SMP vs RTW Probable XIs:

Siechem Madurai Panthers: M Shajahan, R Mithun, Rohit Ramalingam, R Silambarasan, Kiran Akash, Aushik Srinivas, Arun Karthik, K Rajkumar, Anirudh Sita Ram, NS Chaturved, and Jagatheesan Kousik

Ruby Trichy Warriors: Sunil Sam, Adithya Ganesh, Rahil Shah, M Mathivannan, Amit Sathvik, K Mukunth, Nidish Rajagopal, Sumant Jain, Antony Dhas, Akash Sumra, and Saravan Kumar

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here