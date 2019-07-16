starts in
Smriti Mandhana Bestowed With Arjuna Award

Cricketnext Staff |July 16, 2019, 10:37 PM IST
Indian opener Smriti Mandhana was conferred with the Arjuna Award on Tuesday by the Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Kiren Rijeju in a ceremony held in New Delhi. The southpaw had missed the Award function last year owing to international commitments.

After being awarded the ODI Player Of The Year by ICC, this is yet another feather in the cap for the talented batsman. She has already registered 1951 runs in the format at a splendid average of 42.41.

After a memorable season that saw the 22-year-old reach the top of the ODI rankings, Mandhana is looking forward to the upcoming cricketing season that starts in September as the South Africa series approaches.

Speaking about her batting she said, "I and Coach Raman sir have been discussing quite a bit about my game. How I can become more consistent in T20 cricket, how I can add more power to my game. I still feel I need to improve on that front."

