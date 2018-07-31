Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Smriti Mandhana Continues Rich Run in England's Super League

PTI | Updated: July 31, 2018, 10:36 PM IST
Arundel: Indian opener Smriti Mandhana continued her impressive run in the Women's Cricket Super League with an unbeaten 43 off 27 balls, propelling Western Storm to a nine-wicket win over Southern Vipers on Tuesday.

Vipers were 91 all out in 18.1 overs, a target West Storm raced to in 9.3 overs.

Mandhana was in ominous touch as she has been all through the tournament, having scored 48, 37 and a record equalling 52 not out in the first three games.

Her unbeaten fifty in the previous game was enough to equal the record of the fastest half-century in the competition history.

The Indian shared an unbeaten 54-run stand alongside Rachel Priest of New Zealand to fashion an emphatic win for Western Storm.

Indian women's cricket smriti mandhana Southern Vipers Western Storm Women's Cricket Super League
First Published: July 31, 2018, 10:36 PM IST
