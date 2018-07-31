Smriti Mandhana Continues Rich Run in England's Super League

Loading...
Vipers were 91 all out in 18.1 overs, a target West Storm raced to in 9.3 overs.
Mandhana was in ominous touch as she has been all through the tournament, having scored 48, 37 and a record equalling 52 not out in the first three games.
Her unbeaten fifty in the previous game was enough to equal the record of the fastest half-century in the competition history.
The Indian shared an unbeaten 54-run stand alongside Rachel Priest of New Zealand to fashion an emphatic win for Western Storm.
Also Watch
-
BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
-
Thursday 12 July , 2018
Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
First Published: July 31, 2018, 10:36 PM IST