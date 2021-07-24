Smriti Mandhana dons Southern Brave’s green jersey, shares snap on Instagram

Ahead of making her debut in the newest format of cricket – The Hundred, elegant Indian opener Smriti Mandhana on Saturday shared a couple of pictures of herself with her Insta family in the green jersey of the Southern Brave women. In the snaps, the dashing batter was looking as joyful as ever as she poses for the camera. While Mandhana was seen holding a bat in the first picture, in the next one she was making a fist with her right hand.

“Time to don the Southern Brave green at The hundred,” Mandhana wrote in the caption box of the post.

The followers of India’s T20I vice-captain were also happy to see her new avatar as they dropped red-heart and fire emojis in the comment box of the post.

Earlier on Friday, Mandhana had also shared a workout video with her followers on the photo and video sharing platform.

“Running through time,” Mandhana captioned the clip on Insta. In the footage, the stylish left-handed batter was seen running a treadmill.

Mandhana has been drafted by the Southern Brave for the inaugural edition of The Hundred. The Indian cricketer is expected to open Southern Brave’s batting along with their English international Danni Wyatt.

The Southern Brave are set to play their first match of The Hundred today as they will start their campaign against Trent Rockets Women.

Other than Mandhana, India’s T20I skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, all-rounder Deepti Sharma and swashbuckling opener Shafali Verma are other cricketers from the country, who are participating in the Hundred.

While Harmanpreet had been picked by the Manchester Originals, Deepti and Shafali are representing Birmingham Phoenix. Harmanpreet was also part of Manchester Originals’ playing XI in their tournament opener against Oval Invincibles. Harmanpreet scored a quickfire 29 runs off 16 balls as Manchester lost the match by five wickets.

