Smriti Mandhana Enjoys English Countryside as India Head to Northampton For T20I Series

After the one-off Test and three ODIs, the Indian women’s cricket team is all set for the T20 internationals against England. While the Test match ended in a thrilling draw, England women’s cricket team were able to clinch victory in two of the three ODI matches to win the series 2-1.

After facing defeat in the first two ODIs, India did a comeback in the third game which was played in Worcester. The visitor managed to get a consolation win and a much needed confidence-boost ahead of the first T20 International clash

The teams are now traveling from Worcester to Northampton for the final leg of the tour.

Smriti Mandhana shared a couple of pictures en route to to Northampton on her Instagram handle which featured the team’s bus ride across the beautiful English countryside.

In one of the pictures, Mandhana is seen gazing outside the window, while she poses for the camera with a smile in the second one. Sharing the post, she wrote, “The journey of life continues, through ups and down.” Fans, who wait for the Indian cricketer to share pictures, showered their love on the post. Over 12 lakh people have like Mandhana’s post, including England star Dani Wyatt.

Earlier, an image of the cricketer in which she was seen tying her hair on the field had gone viral on social media.

A few days ago, Mandhana’s old reply to a arrange or love marriage question had also gone viral. When one of her fans had asked her which marriage she would prefer, Mandhana had said she would go for ‘Love-ranged’. It appears that cricket fans cannot stop crushing over the cricketer.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here