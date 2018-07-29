Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India's Smriti Mandhana Equals Record for Fastest Women's T20 Half-century of All Time

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: July 29, 2018, 8:37 PM IST
India's Smriti Mandhana smashed 50 in just 18 balls playing for Western Storm against Loughborough Lightning in the KIA Super League to equal the record for the fastest women's T20 half century in women's cricket.

Mandhana, the first Indian to play in the KIA Super League (England's flagship T20 tournament for women), finished with a score of 52 off 19 balls in a rain-hit match. She hit 5 fours and 4 sixes in her innings, getting to her half century with a six. She now holds the record along with Sophie Devine of New Zealand.

Mandhana had even come close to scoring the fastest half century in KSL history in her debut match against Yorkshire Diamonds in a successful run chase, but was dismissed for 48 off 20 balls. Earlier in 2018, she had hit a 50 off 25 balls against England which bettered her own personal record (50 off 30 balls) set against Australia, just a few days before the match against England.

Mandhana has amassed 857 runs in 40 T20Is (with a high score of 76) and 1464 runs in 41 ODIs (with a high score of 135) since making her debut in both formats five years ago.

First Published: July 29, 2018, 7:55 PM IST
