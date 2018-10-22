Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur Shine in India A Win Over Australia A

PTI | Updated: October 22, 2018, 7:07 PM IST
Mumbai: Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur shone with the bat as India A defeated Australia A by four wickets in the opening game of the three-match T20 series here on Monday.

India A, which is basically the national team that will play the Women's World T20 in the Caribbean later this year, have thus begun their preparations well.

Electing to bat, Australia A managed a formidable 160/6 in their allotted 20 overs, with Heather Graham top-scoring with 43 at the Mumbai Cricket Association's Bandra-Kurla Complex facility.

But Mandhana (72 off 40 balls) and Kaur (45 off 39 balls) made short work of the of the stiff target dominating the Australian bowlers. India A scored 163/6 to surpass the target with an over to spare.

Mandhana showed her class after young Jemimah Rodrigues (4) and wicket-keeper Taniya Bhatia (0) fell cheaply.

She found an able partner in Kaur as the two took the side towards victory. When Kaur fell, India A were 126/4, but all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar remained unbeaten on 21 to take the side home.

Earlier, apart from Graham, Aussie batters Tahila McGrath (31) and Naomi Stalenberg (39) got starts but failed to convert them into big scores.

The Indian bowlers took wickets at regular intervals and never allowed the opposition batters to settle.

For India A, Anuja Patil and Deepti Sharma picked two wickets each.

The second game will be played at the same venue on Wednesday.

Brief Scores: Australia A 160/6 in 20 overs (Heather Graham 43, Naomi Stalenberg 39, Anuja Patil 2-22) lost to India A 163/6 (Smriti Mandhana 72, Harmanpreet Kaur 45, Lauren Cheatle 2-18).

First Published: October 22, 2018, 7:07 PM IST
