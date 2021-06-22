Smriti Mandhana is Enjoying Her Free Time Ahead of the Limited Overs Series

India cricketer Smriti Mandhana is currently enjoying her free time after the conclusion of a one-off Test between India Women and England Women. The match ended in a draw. In the first innings, the India opener smashed 75-off 155 balls. Smriti also expressed her joy of representing India in White for the first time. Through an Instagram post, she said that it’s a special and emotional moment to represent India in white. She went to add, “A huge shout out to the striking performances by our girls on their debuts- we’re all so proud of you.” The pictures have collected more that 6.7 lakh likes on the photo and video sharing platform.

Since Day 1 of the one-off Test, Smriti’s pictures have created a buzz on the social media platforms. Fans are waiting to catch a glimpse of her favourite cricketer. Well, we have something for everyone in store. This time, she appeared on India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur’s timeline. We could also spot veteran India cricketer Jhulan Goswami in one of the photos. The team is on a eight-day break ahead of the three-match ODI series starting from June 27.

A while back, Smriti posted a happy picture of herself sitting on the balcony and sipping tea. The cricketer can be seen smiling ear-to-ear as she pose for the lens.

Smriti also praised her fellow teammate Shafali Verma for her performance in the game. Hailing Shafali for her flamboyant style, Smriti said, “I believe we have a similar intention to maintain things simple. The maturity she showed and the way she improved her game. It speaks well for Indian cricket in the future. I hope she continues on her current path".

