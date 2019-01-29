In Numbers: Smriti Mandhana is India’s Overseas Trump Card

A quick look at the numbers show that Mandhana, who scored more than 50% of the runs in the chase in the second ODI, enjoys playing away from home.
And it’s not just the case when compared to the rest of the Indian batters as she tops the charts with the best batting average, ahead of the likes of Karen Rolton, Meg Lanning and compatriot Mithali Raj.
Amongst the Indian batters, no one has matched upto Mandhana’s brilliant batting away from home and internationally, no one from outside the SENA countries have been able to mirror her achievements while playing in the SENA countries.
Mandhana, who has played only 14 ODI innings outside India, also has a knack of playing some big knocks for her team and has scored at least 50 runs in 10 of her innings.
The opening bat, who is the only Indian woman to score four centuries in successive calendar years, is also the second on the list of most centurions amongst Indians. Mandhana is second only to Mithali Raj who has three tons more to her name.
Mandhana, who also holds the record for having taken the most number of innings’ to get her first duck (31) amongst Indians, would probably call England her favourite opponent as she has the best strike rate against them in the T20 format.
