Smriti Mandhana Lends Support to Campus Cricket Tournament for Women

Smriti Mandhana has lent her support to the Red Bull Campus Cricket's maiden women's edition, which is set to be held next year, saying it will be a great boost for the game in the country.

  • PTI
  • Updated: December 3, 2020, 1:54 PM IST
Star India opener Smriti Mandhana has lent her support to the Red Bull Campus Cricket's maiden women's edition, which is set to be held next year, saying it will be a great boost for the game in the country.

The women's competition will be held across four zones -- north, south, east and west -- with the winners of the zonal editions going on to play in the national finals.

"I'm very happy that Red Bull Campus Cricket will be conducting a women's edition next year. It will be a great platform for Indian women who want to play cricket professionally," Mandhana was quoted as saying in a media release issued here on Thursday.

"Many players have gotten selected for their state teams and played for national teams after playing Red Bull Campus Cricket. Players like KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Manan Vohra, Anukul Roy and others have all played Red Bull Campus Cricket.

"To have a women's edition will be a great boost for women's cricket in India," she added.

The tournament gives players a chance to represent their college teams and go all the way to represent their country in the world finals.

