Smriti Mandhana Loses Top Spot in ICC ODI Rankings

India batsman Smriti Mandhana has lost her top spot in the latest ICC ODI rankings for batsmen.
Mandhana, who did not feature in the recently concluded ODI series against South Africa, has been replaced by New Zealand's Amy Satterthwaite at the top of the rankings.
The 23-year-old batter had suffered a fracture in her right toe during a practice session before the start of the ODI series against the Proteas which India won 3-0.
Skipper Mithali Raj has also moved down to the seventh spot. Raj recently became the first woman cricketer to complete 20 years in international cricket.
In the bowlers' rankings, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey and Poonam Yadav have also moved down to 6th, 8th and 9th positions respectively.
In the list of all-rounders, Deepti Sharma has moved down to the third spot while Shikha Pandey has entered the top 10.
