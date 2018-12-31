Mandhana Named ICC Women's Cricketer and ODI Cricketer of Year

Mandhana has been in outstanding form through the year and was crucial to India’s series wins against England, Sri Lanka and South Africa in both the T20I and ODI formats.
The opener averaged 66.90 in ODIs and smashed seven half-centuries alongside a 135 against the South Africans in February. Mandhana scored 669 runs in 12 50-over games for India in 2018.
Mandhana carried her brilliant form to the T20 format as well where she was among three to score over 600 runs in the year. The left-hander hit five half-centuries and had an impressive strike-rate of 130.67.
In the first-ever standalone ICC Women’s World T20 in the West Indies earlier in the year, Mandhana was the third highest scorer with 178 runs in five games behind Australia’s Alyssa Healy and teammate Harmanpreet Kaur. Mandhana’s 55-ball 83 against eventual champions Australia was a particularly striking display of batting.
India crashed out of the tournament in the semi-finals against England
For the ODI Player of the Year, runner-up was New Zealand's Sophie Devine, while Pakistan bowler Sana Mir came in third. All-rounder Devine, despite only playing seven ODIs in 2018, hit a remarkable two centuries and three 50s at an average of 106.60, while Mir's 19 wickets at just 11.78 secured her berth in the top three.
India’s T20 captain Harmanpreet Kaur was named the captain of the ICC Women's T20 International team of the year.
The all-rounder has had a fabulous year with the bat - the highlight being her fabulous century against New Zealand in the opener of the Women's T20 World Cup in the Caribbean.
ODI Player of the Year Smriti Mandhana and Poonam Yadav were the two Indian cricketers who made it to both the ICC T20 Team of the Year and the ODI Team of the Year.
Women's T20I Team of the Year:
Smriti Mandhana (India), 2. Alyssa Healy (Australia) (wk), 3. Suzie Bates (New Zealand), 4. Harmanpreet Kaur (India) (capt), 5. Natalie Sciver (England), 6. Ellyse Perry (Australia), 7. Ashleigh Gardner (Australia), 8. Leigh Kasperek (New Zealand), 9. Megan Schutt (Australia), 10. Rumana Ahmed (Bangladesh), 11. Poonam Yadav (India).
Women's ODI Team of the Year:
Smriti Mandhana (India), 2. Tammy Beaumont (England), 3. Suzie Bates (New Zealand) (capt), 4. Dane van Niekerk (South Africa), 5. Sophie Devine (New Zealand), 6. Alyssa Healy (Australia) (wk), 7. Marizanne Kapp (South Africa), 8. Deandra Dottin (Windies), 9. Sana Mir (Pakistan), 10. Sophie Ecclestone (England), 11. Poonam Yadav (India).
First Published: December 31, 2018, 2:04 PM IST