starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 40:IND VS BAN

live
IND IND
BAN BAN

Birmingham

2 July, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 41:ENG VS NZ

upcoming
ENG ENG
NZ NZ

Chester-le-Street

Wed, 03 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 42:AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Leeds

Thu, 04 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 43:PAK VS BAN

upcoming
PAK PAK
BAN BAN

Lord's

Fri, 05 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Smriti Mandhana Re-joins Western Storm for KSL 2019

PTI |July 2, 2019, 9:23 PM IST
Smriti Mandhana Re-joins Western Storm for KSL 2019

Star India opener Smriti Mandhana has re-joined Western Storm for the 2019 season of the Kia Super League (KSL), the franchise announced.

"Western Storm are delighted to be able to announce that Smriti Mandhana will be returning for the 2019 KIA Super League," Western Storm said in a statement shared through its official Twitter handle.

The 22-year-old Mandhana played a key role for Western Storm in the last edition of KSL.

"She made a huge impact for Western Storm last year and played a major role in the team making it to finals day for the third consecutive season," the statement said.

World No. 1 Mandhana, who hails from Sangli district in western Maharashtra, was the leading run scorer at KSL last year with 421 runs at an average of 60.14, including a century.

Left-handed Mandhana, who has played 50 ODIs and 56 T20s, said she was looking forward to another stint in the league.

"I enjoyed my time with Western Storm last year and I'm looking forward to coming back in 2019. We played some outstanding cricket last year and hopefully we can go a little further this season and lift the trophy," Mandhana said in a statement.

Mandhana's teammates Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma will also feature in the fourth edition of the KSL, which is set to commence on August 6.

Kia Super LeagueKSLsmriti mandhana

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 41 ODI | Wed, 03 Jul, 2019

NZ v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 42 ODI | Thu, 04 Jul, 2019

WI v AFG
Leeds

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 43 ODI | Fri, 05 Jul, 2019

BAN v PAK
Lord's All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
8 7 1 0 14 +1.00
2
IND
7 5 1 1 11 +0.85
3
NZ
8 5 2 1 11 +0.57
4
ENG
8 5 3 0 10 +1.00
5
PAK
8 4 3 1 9 -0.79
6
SL
8 3 3 2 8 -0.93
7
BAN
7 3 3 1 7 -0.13
8
SA
8 2 5 1 5 -0.08
9
WI
8 1 6 1 3 -0.33
10
AFG
8 0 8 0 0 -1.41

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6257 123
2 India 6471 122
3 New Zealand 4517 113
4 Australia 5411 113
5 South Africa 5030 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more