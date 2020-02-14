Dubai: India star Smriti Mandhana on Friday rose three rungs to fourth but Jemimah Rodrigues dropped to seventh in the latest ICC women's T20I rankings for batters.
Harmanpreet Kaur has remained static at ninth in the same list.
Among the bowlers, Poonam Yadav dropped six places to fall out of the top 10 and take the 12th position.
Although Suzie Bates, New Zealand's No 3, retained her top spot, there were other movements in the top 10, with Bates' teammate and captain Sophie Devine rising four spots to No 2, the ICC said in a statement.
Australia opener Beth Mooney and Mandhana, who made two half-centuries during the tri-series, both made upward movements, while Meg Lanning, despite dropping three position, hung on to the top five.
Among the bowlers, Ellyse Perry's golden run with the ball gave her a jump of four places into the top 10, to No 7.
England fast bowler Anya Shrubsole tumbled six places to fall out of the top 20. Anuja Patil and Delissa Kimmince lost out big as well, falling 11 places to 31, and 14 places to 33 respectively.
Among all-rounders, Devine claimed the top spot after gaining one position, while Nat Sciver also jumped one place to round out the top three.
Hayley Matthews dropped down a position to four, while South Africa captain Dane van Niekerk completed the top five after gaining one position.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Smriti Mandhana Rises to Fourth Spot, Jemimah Drops to Seventh in ICC Women's T20I Rankings
India star Smriti Mandhana on Friday rose three rungs to fourth but Jemimah Rodrigues dropped to seventh in the latest ICC women's T20I rankings for batters.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | February 13, 2020, 10:48 AM IST
We Are Definitely One of The Favourites For The Women's T20 World Cup: WV Raman
Cricketnext Staff | February 12, 2020, 6:24 PM IST
Indian Women Cricketers Should Learn from Mistakes: Diana Edulji
Cricketnext Staff | February 12, 2020, 12:57 PM IST
We Weren't Good Enough in Last Few Overs: Harmanpreet on Loss in Final
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Fri, 14 Feb, 2020
ENG v SADurban
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Sat, 15 Feb, 2020
UGA v QATDurban
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Sun, 16 Feb, 2020
ENG v SACenturion
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Thu, 20 Feb, 2020
HK v MALKuala Lumpur KAO All Fixtures
Team Rankings