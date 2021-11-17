Smriti Mandhana Scores Maiden WBBL Century in 57 Balls, But Team Lose Thriller by Four Runs

India batter Smriti Mandhana has slammed her maiden Women’s Big Bash League(WBBL) century while playing for Sydney Thunders on Wednesday. She was up against Melbourne Renegades as her team chased a stiff target of 176 runs. Coming into bat right at the top, she slammed 114 off just 64 balls, but her team lost the game by just four runs.

She hit 13 boundaries and three sixes during her stay at the crease. She took her time to build the innings and then came the final push which saw her slam 4,6,4,6,2 which eventually took her to the highest ever individual score in WBBL for Sydney Thunder. At one stage she was 14 off 14, but gave the innings impetus with timely hitting. However, this superb effort went in vain as Thunders lost the game by just four runs as they failed to chase down 13 off the last six. Interestingly, it was Harmanpreet Kaur who was defending that total for Melbourne and she did an excellent job.

Earlier the India T20 skipper also smashed 81 off 55 balls which helped finish Renegades to such a big total. Meanwhile Mandhana’s century is the highest score ever scored in WBBL for Sydney Thunder. This is also her maiden T20 century. She also equalled the highest individual score of the tournament 114-which was scored in 2017 by Ashleigh Gardener.

