Smriti Mandhana Shares Inspiring Post Ahead of Day-Night Test Against Australia

As the Indian Women’s cricket team is prepping up for their busy cricketing schedule ahead of this month, Smriti Mandhana shared an inspiring post on Instagram. Taking to the photo-sharing app, the star player posted her happy pictures in gymwear.

Along with the pictures, the cricketer motivated her fans saying, “The journey is where you are” and accompanied it with the hashtag “SmileThroughItAll”. Smriti’s fans flooded the post with heartfelt reactions and outpoured immense love.

Meanwhile, Smriti, who is the prime run-scorer for the team, will be part of the Indian women’s playing XI maiden day-night Test match against Australia later in the year. She shared her excitement about playing India Women’s first-ever pink-ball Test. Talking to ESPNcricinfo, Smriti said that when she used to watch day-night Tests of men, she never felt that she would also get a chance to experience this moment.

“Now that we are going to play a day-night match, [we have] lots of things to work on but [there’s a] lot of excitement…excitement about being part of a day-night Test match, and that too in Australia, against Australia; it’s always a good challenge. It’s going to be a great moment for the Indian women’s cricket team,” she said.

The day-night Test match against Australia is a part of the multi-format seven-match tour of India to Australia. The tour is scheduled from September 30 to October 3, this year. It will be played at the WACA Ground in Perth. The pink-ball Test will be India’s first test match against Australia since 2006.

But before Australia, Indian Women will be locking horns with England in all three formats. India is scheduled to travel to England in June. Besides, Test matches, the teams will also play three ODIs and T20Is each.

Speaking about the England Test, Smriti said that they were very excited after they got to know about the series. They are looking forward for the series as the last Test match that they played was in 2014.

