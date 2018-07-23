Smriti Mandhana Shines on KSL Debut With 20-ball 48 as Storm Thrash Diamonds

Mandhana made an impact in her debut match as she hit a 20-ball 48 that had 5 sixes and three hits to the boundary. Skipper Knight too decided to match her Indian teammate as she made a 62-ball 97 with 13 fours and 5 sixes. The defending champions won with 27 balls remaining.
It wasn’t the best of starts for Knight’s team as chasing Diamonds’ score of 162 for 5 — on the back of a quality innings from Australia's Delissa Kimmince — Rachel Priest was dismissed off the first ball of the Storm innings. But after that it was the Knight and Mandhana show as they looked to take the game by the scruff of the neck.
The game saw a record 15 sixes being hit — the highest in a KSL game with 10 of them being hit by the duo of Knight and Mandhana. The India T20 skipper missed out on a well-deserved fifty as she drove a length ball from Davidson Richards straight to cover point.
Even as the Diamonds looked to claw back after Mandhana’s dismissal, Knight ensured that she kept dominating the show as she put on 81 with Stafanie Taylor for the third wicket. While Knight was finally dismissed in 16th over, it was too late in the day as the team needed just two more runs to seal a comprehensive win.
Brief Scores: Yorkshire Diamonds: 162/5 (Kimmince 55, Winfield 41); Western Storm 166 for 3 (Knight 97, Mandhana 48)
Also Watch
-
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
First Published: July 23, 2018, 11:21 AM IST