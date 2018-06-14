Smriti Mandhana Signs for England Super League Side Western Storm

Mandhana — who is set to become the first Indian to play in the England-based tournament — expressed her happiness after becoming Western Storm's second overseas player for the season. Last year, Harmanpreet Kaur was set to play for Surrey but she had to withdraw due to an injury.
"I am very excited to be playing for the Kia Super League champions. To be the first Indian player to appear in the tournament is a real honour and I hope that I can help Western Storm to more success," Mandhana was quoted as saying by Western Storm.
The 21-year-old India opener has scored over 826 runs with a high score of 76 in the 40 T20Is that she has played in. She has also scored 1464 runs in 41 ODIs at an average of 37.53 with a high score of 135.
In addition to her impressive international exploits, she has also featured in the Big Bash for Brisbane Heat and she captained IPL Trailblazers in the recent Women’s T20 challenge which took place ahead of IPL Qualifier One.
"We are really excited that Smriti will be joining us. She is one of the brightest young talents in the game at the moment. Although she is still young, she has a great deal of experience of the game at the highest level and we believe that she will prove to be an excellent signing,” said Western Storm head coach Trevor Griffin.
First Published: June 14, 2018, 6:41 PM IST