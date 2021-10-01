Smriti Mandhana Slams Maiden Hundred in Pink Ball Test Against Australia

Indian batter Smriti Mandhana notched up her maiden century on the second day of the ongoing Test against Australia at Gold Coast. She opened the batting with Shafali Verma and ended day 1 on an unbeaten 80. She was eventually dismissed after scoring a spectacular 127.

She brought her century in 170 balls, and her dazzling innings consisted of 18 fours and a six. Mandhana completed her century when she cracked a four off Ellyse Perry. Mandhana is the second Indian cricketer after Virat Kohli to score a century in a Pink Ball Test. The Indian male cricket captain scored 136 runs against Bangladesh in the Kolkata Test in the year 2019.

She started her innings explosively and raced to her half-century after hitting 11 fours. She hit four fours in the same over against Darcy Brown. Mandhana had added 93 runs for the first wicket with Shafali Verma, who was dismissed by Sophie Molineux.

Mandhana, who made her debut at the age of just 18, scored a half-century in her first Test match. She achieved this feat against England back in 2014. After 7 years, the Indian women’s team played another Test match in England. This match was played three months ago at the Bristol ground in England and once again Mandhana starred with a brilliant 78 runs. This match ended in a draw.

The 25-year-old has made a name for herself as one of the most explosive batters in limited-overs cricket. She has 2377 runs in 62 ODIs at an average of 42 with 4 centuries and 19 half-centuries to her name. In T20 cricket, Smriti has scored 1901 runs in 81 matches. This includes 13 half-centuries, and she scores her runs at a strike rate of 121.

