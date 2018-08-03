Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Smriti Mandhana Sparkles with 62-ball Ton to Continue Impressive Run of Form

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 3, 2018, 10:42 PM IST
India opener Smriti Mandhana has produced yet another stunning performance in the Women's Cricket Super League, guiding her team Western Storm to a comfortable win against Lancashire Thunder with a 61-ball 102. Courtesy Mandhana’s hundred, a knock that included 12 fours and four sixes, Storm registered a seven-wicket win chasing a target of 154.

The southpaw has been in tremendous form in the tournament and had made contributions of 48, 37, 52 and 43 prior to Friday’s knock. She has 282 runs in the competition that makes her the highest run-getter in the tournament.

Earlier in the match Amy Satherwaite guided Thunder to a challenging total of 153. The other Indian playing in the tournament, Harmanpreet Kaur, failed to impress on the day and was dismissed for a duck.

In the match against Loughborough Lightning, Mandhana had equaled the record of fastest half-century in T20s earlier in the tournament.

With this win, Thunder have 19 points in their kitty and are on the second spot in the table.



First Published: August 3, 2018, 10:33 PM IST
