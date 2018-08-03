Smriti Mandhana Sparkles with 62-ball Ton to Continue Impressive Run of Form

Loading...
The southpaw has been in tremendous form in the tournament and had made contributions of 48, 37, 52 and 43 prior to Friday’s knock. She has 282 runs in the competition that makes her the highest run-getter in the tournament.
Earlier in the match Amy Satherwaite guided Thunder to a challenging total of 153. The other Indian playing in the tournament, Harmanpreet Kaur, failed to impress on the day and was dismissed for a duck.
In the match against Loughborough Lightning, Mandhana had equaled the record of fastest half-century in T20s earlier in the tournament.
With this win, Thunder have 19 points in their kitty and are on the second spot in the table.
Also Watch
-
WATCH | Memon: Joe Root's Dismissal Brought India Back in the Game
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
WATCH | Shami Excited to Get Back in Rhythm, Jennings Wants Bowlers to Come Back Strongly
-
Wednesday 01 August , 2018
WATCH | Batting Line-up a Headache for India, Ayaz Memon Tells Gaurav Kalra
-
Wednesday 01 August , 2018
WATCH | Virat Kohli Believes Long Test Series Augurs Well for India
-
Tuesday 31 July , 2018
WATCH | Late Bloomer Dinesh Karthik Looks to Shine in Wriddhiman Saha's Absence
WATCH | Memon: Joe Root's Dismissal Brought India Back in the Game
First Published: August 3, 2018, 10:33 PM IST