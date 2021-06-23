Smriti Mandhana Spills the Beans About Team India, Reveals Messiest Room-mate

India opener Smriti Mandhana is undoubtedly one of the most popular women’s cricketer in India. She is widely followed for her on-field game, and is much sought-after on social media as well. But there are some aspects of her life that are still not known to her fans and general. In a recent interview with ESPNcricinfo, she spilled beans on her life, and her teammates as well.

On being asked what is one cricket record that would want to hold at the end of her career, her reply was rather prompt. She said, “Winning the most number of World Cups, hopefully." Interestingly, the 24-year-old has already been a part of two finals — 2017 World Cup and 2020 T20 World Cup. But on both occasions, the team lost.

She has been one of the most consistent batters, not only in India but the world as well. She averages 42 in the 56 ODIs she has played. But has only four tons to her name and 18 fifties. When asked about the innings she would like to redo, she went to say ‘many’. “I’ve got out for 70s and 80s so many times in my career. I wish I could go back and convert those into hundreds."

Apart from that, she is known to be close to Harmanpreet Kaur, who is also her partner in crime. On being asked, who is messiest player in the Indian team, first Mandhana picked herself, but also couldn’t resist taking Harman’s name. “I’d say me. If I take anyone else’s name, people are going to get back at me. But I think Harman and I have a good competition at this. But both of us have gotten better. We have also spoken about keeping our rooms clean"

