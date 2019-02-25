Mandhana to Lead India in T20Is Against England, Veda Returns

Loading...
Veda Krishnamurthy also makes a return to the 15-member squad while Bharti Fulmali, Komal Zanzad and Harleen Deol have earned maiden call-ups to the side. The squad also features Mithali Raj in what is rumoured to be her final series in the T20 format.
Apart from regular T20I skipper Harmanpreet, D Hemalatha, Mansi Joshi and Priya Punia are the players to miss out from the Indian T20I squad that toured New Zealand. India had lost all three T20Is in that series.
Veda, a middle-order batter, last played in the Women's World T20 in West Indies before being dropped from both ODIs and T20Is for the New Zealand tour.
Fulmali, who plays for Vidarbha, too is a middle order batter and featured in the tour one-day game for Board President's XI against England last week. Zanzad, a left-arm pacer also from Vidarbha, too featured in that game and impressed with a three-wicket haul. Deol had replaced Harmanpreet for the ODIs and featured in the first game.
India have already sealed the three-match one-day series with victories in the first two games. The three T20Is will be played on March 4, 7 and 9 respectively in Guwahati.
From the squad for the New Zealand tour:
OUT: Harmanpreet, Dayalan Hemalatha, Mansi Joshi, Priya Punia
IN: Bharti Fulmali, Komal Zanzad, Veda Krishnamurthy, Harleen Deol
Squad: Smriti Mandhana (Captain), Mithali Raj, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Bharti Fulmali, Anuja Patil, Shikha Pandey, Komal Zanzad, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav, Veda Krishnamurthy, Harleen Deol.
First Published: February 25, 2019, 8:17 PM IST